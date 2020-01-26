Man dies following assault in Gorey

Gardai in Gorey have arrested a woman after a man died in a suspected knife attack in the town RTE News report.

After responding to the incident Gardai discovered the man aged in his 30’s in the front garden of a house at Ramsgate village just before 2am.

He was treated by emergency services at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman in her 30’s was arrested and is being held at Gorey Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gorey Garda Station on 053-9430690