Man who died of suspected stabbing incident in Gorey named

The man who died of a suspected stabbing incident in the early hours of Sunday morning in Gorey, Co.Wexford, has been named as 33 year old Philip Doyle who was originally from Bray.

Gardaí responded to reports of an incident at a house in Gorey shortly before 2am.

On their arrival, a man was discovered in the front garden of a house in Ramsgate Village estate with apparent stab wounds.

A woman in her 30’s was arrested and is being held at Gorey Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gorey Garda Station on 053-9430690

