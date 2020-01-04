Medium Derek Acorah dies aged 69

TV medium Derek Acorah has died at the age of 69 after a “very brief illness”, his wife has confirmed.

She wrote: “Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness.

“Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough.”

In the second part of her statement, she suggested that her husband had been targeted by online trolls before his death.

His greatest fame came from the six-year Most Haunted series with Yvette Fielding – in which he was contacted by ‘spirits’.

Despite scepticism he always insisted the show contained “no acting”.