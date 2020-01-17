Meet the finalists of the Make My Business Famous competition

It’s been a long and winding road, but over 200 entries later – we’re finally down to the final four of the Make My Business Famous Competition. And now, WicklowNews.net readers, it’s YOUR turn to decide who wins the €10,000 media makeover.

Vote for your favourite here.

We had businesses new and old and from all around Co. Wicklow enter over the Christmas period, and though we look forward to working with each and every one of them – we had to choose a final 4 .

And here they are.

Pretty & Pampered

Multi-award winning makeup artist Sarah Marie Howes offers a Hollywood makeup service to the beautiful faces of Wicklow and much further afield. Sarah has worked with some of the top names in her industry, and she brings this experience to her clients every time.

Bee Thoughtful Gifts

Bee Thoughtful create magnificent gift boxes full of natural and locally-sourced products for any occasion. They specialise in gift boxes for people who are unwell or just feeling under the weather.

SOH Furniture

SOH Furniture in Kilcoole create unique and bespoke pieces of furniture using locally sourced Irish hardwoods. SOH Furniture put commitment into every piece they create, with special attention to making their client’s vision come to life.

Melanie’s Clinic

Melanie’s Clinic offers beauty and foot health services covering everything from corn and callus removal to facials, massage, waxing, and nails – all in a relaxed atmosphere that centralises your wellness and beauty.

So, it’s over to YOU, the WicklowNews reader, to decide which of these four great local businesses receieve the whopping €10k media makeover!

Follow THIS LINK to the voting page and make sure to support your faovourite by voting, sharing, and making as much noise as possible.