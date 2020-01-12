MET Éireann issue Status Orange Wind Warning for entire country

Earlier today MET Éireann upgraded their Status Yellow Wind Warning from Yellow to Orange as Storm Brendan makes its way towards Ireland.

Wicklow was previously on a Yellow wind warning which was effective from 7am until 11.59 on Monday.

The new Orange Wind Warning will come into effect at 8am on Monday and will last until 3pm on Monday afternoon.

Met Éireann said southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 70km/h with gusts of 100 to 120km/h during those times.

It said there is also a significant risk of coastal flooding due to a combination of strong winds, high spring tides and storm surge.

Motorists should be aware of fallen trees and debris while members of the public are being advised to keep away from coastal areas such as cliffs and piers.