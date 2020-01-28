Missing woman may have travelled to Bray (Update Located)

An appeal has been issued to trace a 34-year-old woman missing from the Dublin 4 area.

Aoife Ryan is described as being around 1.6m (5’3”) tall, of thin build with brown/blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit with a long black woollen coat, black shoes and carrying a small grey bag.

Ms Ryan is missing since earlier today (Tuesday) and was last seen at Sydney Parade, Irishtown. Gardaí say that she may have travelled by train to the Bray area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01-6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.