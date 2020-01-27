Morning warning for motorists as Snow/Ice alert issued

A Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning has been issued this evening by MET Eireann.

The warning came into effect from 10pm this evening and will continue until Midnight on Tuesday.

Wicklow weather predict snow accumulations over 300m.

Avoid upland road networks.

Lowlands nationwide will see wintry showers of hail, sleet leading to dangerous driving conditions especially where hail temporarily lies on road networks.

Be aware of black ice during early morning commutes. Pockets of minor snow accumulations in lowlands of north Connacht and Ulster.

Overnight temperatures of 2C to -2C.