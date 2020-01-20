O’Conner welcomes Bog Meadow funding & Restoration of Seafront Pavilions

Cllr Rory O’ Connor has welcomed the allocation by Wicklow County Council of €25,000 for improved landscaping, lighting and curbing works for Enniskerry’s Bog meadow. The funding was voted by councillors at the recent Bray Municipal meeting held in the town hall.

“The Bog Meadow is the centre of the sporting, leisure, educational and commercial aspects of Enniskerry village so this funding is both needed and welcome” said 20-year-old O’Connor who lives in Enniskerry.

The Independent Councillor also welcomed other funding for Bray in particular the euro 85,000 allocated to the restoration of the derelict Victorian era seafront pavilions in Bray. “This will add value to the image of Bray as a unique seaside town” he commented.