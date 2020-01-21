Over €11.6 million allocated to roads in Wicklow

Wicklow is to benefit from €11.64 million in regional and local road allocations, Fine Gael TD Simon Harris has said.



Mr Harris said he has received confirmation from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport of the significant allocation for Wicklow for 2020.



“This is a huge investment for the county of Wicklow. This will improve roads the length and breadth of Wicklow and will assist people travelling across the county.



“Wicklow’s national road network is a key asset for the county. Preserving it will not only benefit our daily use of the roads, but can significantly assist and drive economic activity.



“I welcome this investment, which is a significant increase on 2019,” Mr Harris concluded.

Allocations 2020