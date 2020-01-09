Rapist claims he will move to Bray

The Irish Daily Mirror has reported today that a convicted double rapist is to move to Bray after he was ordered out of his house in Meath yesterday.

He was ordered out of the house in Ashbourne when his identity came to light.

The man had been holding down two jobs in Co.Louth but was released from one of them this week when his criminal convictions were revealed.

He had been jailed for six years for double rape and released in 2016 but was returned to prison in 2017 before being freed for a second time in November 2018.