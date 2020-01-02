RTE announce death of presenter Marian Finucane

RTÉ has announced the death of broadcaster Marian Finucane.

In a statement, RTÉ said that Marian Finucane passed away suddenly today, at home.

Born in 1950, Marian first worked with RTÉ in the 1970s. A qualified architect, she became a programme presenter working on programmes concerned with contemporary social issues, especially those concerning women, notably on Women Today.

She became a household name with her Liveline programme on RTE Radio 1. A winner of the Prix Italia, her television work included Consumer Choice and Crime Line.

