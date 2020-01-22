St Gerard’s and St Mary’s to represent Wicklow in the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge Grand Final

Teams from St Gerard’s in Bray and St Mary’s in Arklow emerged victorious from the recent Wexford and Wicklow final in the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge, held in the Amber Springs Hotel, Wexford on Monday, January 20th.

A total of 212 students from 53 teams drawn from secondary schools across both counties took part in the final, comprising eight rounds of money-related questions and puzzles, with St Gerard’s taking the top prize and the St Mary’s team emerging as runners-up.

The teams from both secondary schools guaranteed their place in the Money Smarts Grand Final next April, and now have the chance to claim the top prize of €25,000. The Wexford and Wicklow event was the twelfth regional contest to take place in the challenge to date.

The Money Smarts Challenge is designed in conjunction with business studies teachers and Financial Wellbeing experts, and is part of Bank of Ireland’s five-year Financial Wellbeing Programme. The aim of Money Smarts is to increase financial awareness among teenagers, presenting core elements of financial wellbeing like spending, saving, earning, credit and debt through interactive content and real life scenarios.

Rory Carty, Head of Youth Banking, Bank of Ireland, commented: “It was fantastic to see such a strong turnout of Wexford and Wicklow schools at the Money Smarts Challenge in the Amber Springs Hotel. It’s not always easy to get teenagers engaged about money management and financial literacy, but Bank of Ireland’s new secondary school competition puts students to the test and offers a fantastic prize of €25,000 to the winning school. Congratulations to St Gerard’s and St Mary’s on their qualification from the final, we look forward to the welcoming them to Citywest for the Grand Final next April.”

There are 18 Money Smarts regional finals taking place between November 2019 and February 2020. Secondary schools from across Ireland can enter up to three teams, and school principals and teachers can find out more about the competition and how to register by visiting boi.com/moneysmarts. Early registration is advised as places are limited.

Pictured are St. Mary’s, Arklow students, Ellie Kenny, Riona Furlong, Anjelica Foley, and Aoife Mooney who were runners up in the Wexford/Wicklow regional final of the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge held in the Amber Springs Hotel, Wexford on Monday, January 20th

Pictured are St. Gerard’s, Bray students Jack Egan, Jennifer Mooney, Lucy Culliton, and Jordan Fahy who emerged as the winning team in the Wexford/Wicklow regional final of the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge held in the Amber Springs Hotel, Wexford on Monday, January 20th.