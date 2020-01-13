Storm Brendan advisory from Wicklow County Council

Wicklow County Council Severe Weather Assessment Team convened this morning (Monday), in preparation for the arrival of Storm Brendan, which is making its way across the country today.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Leinster and a number of other counties, which is valid for the period 8am to 3pm on Monday 13th January 2020.

Wicklow County Council wishes to advise the public to exercise extreme caution over the coming hours.

The Council urges the public to:

Stay away from all Coastal areas for the duration of the Met Eireann Wind Warning

Be aware of potential hazardous travelling conditions. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris etc.

Wicklow County Council will continue to monitor the situation.

Urgent calls can be directed to Wicklow County Council on 0404-20100, or after 5pm, on 01-2916117.