Teenager airlifted to hospital following accident in Arklow

A teenager has been airlifted to hospital following an accident in Arklow this evening.

It is understood the youth was going home from school at around 4.30pm when he was involved in an accident with a bus on the Vale road junction of the roundabout on Upper Main Street.

The local fire services used lifting equipment to hoist the bus in a two hour operation to help the boy, he was taken by ambulance to the local GAA pitch where a helicopter transferred him to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

His injuries have been described as non life-threatening.