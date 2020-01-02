Track One in Wicklow Town to “Call it a Day”

One of Wicklow Town’s best known stores is to call it a day this week-end.

Track One located on Abbey Street in the heart of Wicklow Town is to close after 40 years.

Speaking to Wicklownews owner Sean Olohan said ” I have decided to call it a day, there have been a number of factors which led me to my decision which I took into consideration, the landscape of the music scene has changed a lot over the years.

The CD, DVD and the cassette are gone, vinyl is making a comeback but is it just a fad, Spotify is where it is at now. People don’t want collections and everything is on the phone or laptop.

As for instruments people tend to go on-line, which is where I will be in future with my on-line music store.

Then there is the footfall here in the town, it has taken a hammering over the last few years.

I have loved my time here and have made many friends through music, I opened the shop in December 1979 when Pink Floyd were no.1 with “Another brick in the wall”. I wish to thank the people of Wicklow and the surrounding area for the many years of support”

I’m not retiring I’m just closing the shop, I am online on facebook and can be contacted by e-mail at gardenofireland@gmail.com for all your music needs.

I am having my “Call it a Day” sale which starts today (Thursday 2nd of January) and will continue until Saturday evening (4th of January).”

Sean Olohan of Track One Music with The Maguire’s, Chris Steele and Sharon Shannon.