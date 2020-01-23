Wicklow businesses get International shot at Local Enterprise Showcase

Businesses from Wicklow had the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world this week as part of the Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2020 in the RDS in Dublin.

Tweed In The Valley, Kaïkø Studio, and Holly Somerville were all exhibiting at the Local Enterprise Showcase, part of Showcase 2020, that saw over 2,700 buyers from retailers across the globe attend the four-day event in Dublin looking to secure new sales and partners for the year ahead.

Anna Dobson is the creator of Tweed In The Valley. She designs and manufactures beautiful tweed accessories and fashion pieces for men, women and children. These pieces are elegant and contemporary. Holly Somerville is a Botanical Artist of illustration and painting. Her illustrations are captured on cushions, mugs, make-up bags, cards and more, making these everyday objects unique pieces of art. Kaïkø Studio’s founder Linda Legzdina designs and creates contemporary, earthy and industrial concrete home accessories, lighting fixtures, and jewelry. All products that are created in Kaïkø Studio are statement pieces.

Dr Orlaigh Quinn, Secretary General at the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, officially opened Showcase 2020 at the RDS, Dublin. The show, which marked its 44th edition this year and ran until Wednesday 22 January, is one of Ireland’s largest and most important international trade fairs. Showcase is presented on behalf of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, with support from Enterprise Ireland in promoting the trade show internationally, and the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide.

The Wicklow companies were selected by the Local Enterprise Office Wicklow to take part in this year’s Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2020. They have been working closely with them in recent months to ensure they are in the best possible position to maximise their appearance at the event including sales technique, marketing materials and stand production.

Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise Wicklow stated: “The Local Enterprise Showcase is always an exciting element of Showcase. The clients here are the up-and-coming talent of Irish craft and design. Many of the exhibitors here will be just starting out, working with their Local Enterprise Office and trying to make the most of the opportunity this event brings. Others have been here before and know the benefits of the Local Enterprise Showcase and the chance to meet buyers from Ireland and all over the world. They have the chance to potentially make business and life changing deals so it’s an exciting few days ahead for our clients.”

Louise Allen, Managing Executive, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, said: “Showcase is pivotal to developing the commercial potential of Ireland’s design and craft sector, providing innovative Irish companies with an unparalleled opportunity to meet and do business with buyers from across Ireland and around the world. This annual event also plays a crucial role in raising the profile of contemporary Irish design and craft internationally and we are continually developing the show’s offering while delivering a uniquely Irish experience.”

It was a record-breaking year for Local Enterprise Showcase exhibitors as part of the Showcase Awards with seven Local Enterprise Office client companies securing awards and recognition through the Showcase awards programme. In the overall Best Product category, it was Badly Made Books from Local Enterprise Office Cork City who took home the award, while 29 Bride Street from Local Enterprise Office Dublin City were highly commended.

In the overall Best Home Product category both Roy Humphreys with Local Enterprise Office Leitrim and Saille Baskets from Local Enterprise Office Cork North & West were highly commended.

In the Local Enterprise Showcase awards, the top prize was taken by Oxmantown Skincare from Local Enterprise Office Dublin City with Monkey Cups from Local Enterprise Office Waterford and Berina Kelly Skincare from Local Enterprise Office Galway, both highly commended.

For more information on Local Enterprise Showcase 2020 and supports available to those operating in the design and crafts sector, log on to www.LocalEnterprise.ie and for more information on Showcase 2020, log on to www.ShowcaseIreland.com