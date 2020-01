Wicklow farmer Tom Dunne has joined the election race, Tom is the 18th person to put his name forward as a candidatein the 2020 General Election .

Tom is a part-time farmer originally from Hollywood and now living in Laragh.

He has been a member of the Irish sheep shearing association for the last ten years and has represented Ireland as an International judge.

Tom believes now is his time to represent the people of Wicklow and make sure their voice is heard and treated equally.