An intimate evening with the Voice of Irish Folk for Asgard Theatre, Arklow

Irish and International Singer David Flynn will bring his criticallly acclaimed concert to the Asgard Theatre Arklow on Saturday 25th January 2020 at 8pm.

David who hails from Waterford City has toured the globe for over a decade, performing in some of the worlds most prestigious venues such as The Theatro Verdi,Florence, The Great hall of the people Beijing, and the Kremlin palace in Moscow to name but a few. He has worked closely with some of Ireland’s leading music ambassadors including Finbar Furey, Dolores Keane and Tommy Fleming.

Described as the Voice of Irish Folk, David delivers a song with heartfelt emotion and will take you on a musical journey putting his own unique stamp on some of Ireland’s best loved songs like “ The Town I loved So Well” and “ Raglan Road”.

David will be joined by multi instrumentalist Chris O’ Sullivan with special guests, Renowned Sean Nós Dancer Irene Cunningham and International Folk Singer, Lisa Murphy.

This is a night not to be missed and early booking is advisable.

“Every song is Powerful”

**The Munster Express**

“David and his Audience become one”

“ A Magical evening”

**News and Star**

Tickets €20 and avilable from www.gr8events.ie or Plain and Pearl, Main Street, Arklow. Group rate also available.