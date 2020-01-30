Wicklow musician is finalist for Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal

Wicklow musician David Nesbitt will be amongst fifteen flute players taking to the stage to compete in the final for theSeán Ó Riada Gold Medal in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork on Friday 7 February, and the event will be broadcast live on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.



David Nesbitt, 18, is from Bray and is immersed in the traditional music scene there. He’s currently studying law in DCU. He started learning flute from Gerry O’Donnell and James Mahon at the age of twelve, and also plays guitar. David is a member of Tuaisceart Loch Garman Comhaltas in North Wexford, and the Craanhill Céilí Band.



Peadar Ó Riada will present the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal final live from the Rochestown Park Hotel from 7 pm – 10 pm. Esteemed musicians Michael Tubridy, Mary Bergin and Gary Hastings will have the difficult job of choosing the winner, and the criteria will include not only technical proficiency, but playing that demonstrates musicality and soul as well. The winner will take home the prestigious Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal, as well as €2500.

As part of the weekend events, there will be a musicians’ conference on Saturday morning in the hotel, and the Coirm Órdha concert with past winners including box player Keelan McGrath and harper Úna Ní Fhlannagáin will take place on Saturday night.