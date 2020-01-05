Wicklow RNLI Annual Service of Remembrance

Wicklow RNLI held its annual Service of Remembrance on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1 January) in memory of all deceased lifeboat volunteer members, sailors from the town and all those associated with the sea from Wicklow.

The ceremony began with a short religious prayer conducted by Fr. Donal Roche and Rev Jack Kinkead, who blessed the flowers and wreaths.

After the blessing, Coxswain Nick Keogh and the lifeboat crew took the floral tributes out into the bay and placed them on the water.



A minute’s silence was also held in memory of all the former members of Wicklow lifeboat who have risked everything to save the lives of others ever since the RNLI Lifeboat station was established in 1857.