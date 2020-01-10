Wicklow Students pick up awards at the BT Young Scientist

Congratulations to Avondale Community College student Brendan Conroy and Evan Dargan Hayes from St Gerard’s in Bray who picked up awards at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in Dublin today.

Brendan came 3rd in the Social and Behavioral Intermediate section with his project Music to My Ears: A Statistical Analysis of the Effects of Earphones on a Road Users Perception.

Evan Dargan Hayes was awarded “The Housing Agency” Special Award for his project “Electric Paint” – how much graphite is needed to heat your home?

A total of six schools including Avondale Community College, Rathdrum, Colaiste Chraobh Abhann, Kilcoole, Presentation College, Bray, St.David’s Secondary School, Greystones, St.Gerard’s, Bray and St.Mary’s College, Arklow represented Wicklow at this year’s exhibition with 10 projects.

The exhibition continues until tomorrow.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Make your health a priority with Discount Supplements

Greystones notes week January 6th

King’s Call benefit gig in Greystones tonight

Arklow man hopes to raise cancer awareness with personal message

Greystones notes week December 30th

Stephen’s day swim in Arklow cancelled due to sea conditions

Please contact us for use of this image