Wicklow Students pick up awards at the BT Young Scientist

Congratulations to Avondale Community College student Brendan Conroy and Evan Dargan Hayes from St Gerard’s in Bray who picked up awards at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in Dublin today.

Brendan came 3rd in the Social and Behavioral Intermediate section with his project Music to My Ears: A Statistical Analysis of the Effects of Earphones on a Road Users Perception.

Evan Dargan Hayes was awarded “The Housing Agency” Special Award for his project “Electric Paint” – how much graphite is needed to heat your home?

A total of six schools including Avondale Community College, Rathdrum, Colaiste Chraobh Abhann, Kilcoole, Presentation College, Bray, St.David’s Secondary School, Greystones, St.Gerard’s, Bray and St.Mary’s College, Arklow represented Wicklow at this year’s exhibition with 10 projects.

The exhibition continues until tomorrow.