Your candidates for Election 2020

So far 17 candidates have put their name forward for the General Election 2020. Anyone wishing to enter the race has until close of business on Wednesday the 22nd of January. Voting will take place on Saturday, February 8th.

Behan Joe (Independent)

Brady John (Sinn Féin)

Briggs Sharon (People Before Profit)

Casey Patrick (Fianna Fáil)

Connor Seamus (Aontú)

Cox Valerie (Independent)

Donnelly Stephen (Fianna Fáil)

Doyle Andrew ( Fine Gael )

Gunning Eileen (Nationalist Party)

Harris Simon (Fine Gael)

Keddy Charlie (Independent)

Larkin John (Independent)

Matthews Steven (Green Party)

O’Brien Paul (Labour)

Snell John (Independent)

Timmins Billy (Fine Gael)

Whitmore Jennifer (Social Democrats)