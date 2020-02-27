27 new safety camera zones introduced in Wicklow

27 new safety camera zones came into force in County Wicklow this morning.

It brings the total of GoSafe zones to 40 in the county.

Safety cameras operate in areas where there is a history of speed related collisions, known as speed enforcement zones, using a fleet of marked vehicles.

An Garda Síochána appeals to all road users, in particular motorists, to familiarise themselves with these sections of the road network. Gardai also appeal to motorists to always drive at an appropriate speed, to reduce the likelihood of being involved in a fatal or serious collision.

Road deaths have decreased from 415 in 2000 to 148 in 2019. This shows a dramatic reduction in terms of risk and a huge increase in terms of road safety. All zones are available on the Garda website