9th Anniversary of Missing Person Esra Uyrun

Esra Uyrunhas been missing since February 2011.

Gardaí in Ronanstown are renewing their appeal on the ninth anniversary of missing woman Esra Uyrun, who was 38-years-old when she went missing from her home in Clondalkin.

Esra has not been seen since leaving her house in Collinstown Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at approximately 7.15am, on the morning of 23rd February, 2011.

She departed from her home in the family car, which was a Grey Renault Twingo with a registration number of 08-D-23067. The car was later located on the promenade in Bray.

Esra is described as being 5’3” in height, with dark hair and green eyes. When last seen she was wearing black leggings, white Nike trainers, and a dark top.

