Anger as appliction for funding to reinstate Arklow Coastal Walk rejected by outgoing government

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has expressed anger and disappointment that an application for funding of €115,000 to reinstate the Coastal Walk at North Beach in Arklow has been turned down. The application for funding was made under the Outdoor Recreation and Infrastructure scheme to the Department of Rural and Community Development. The popular walk was destroyed during Storm Ophelia in 2017.

Expressing disappointment Deputy Brady said “I’m both angry and disappointed that Arklow has again been forgotten by this outgoing government. The application was made to the Minister of Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD under the Outdoor Recreation and Infrastructure scheme. The coastal walk in Arklow has remained closed since it was destroyed during Storm Ophelia in 2017.”

“Last November having spoken to officials within the Department about the application for funding, I expressed concerns about the application. Arklow simply didn’t appear to be on their radar for funding. On foot of my concerns some local public representatives stated publicly that funding from the Department to reinstate the walk would be forthcoming. Unfortunately, their assurances have proven incorrect.”

“It appears that as one of their last acts in government Fine Gael have decided again to ignore Arklow.”

Deputy Brady concluded “Funding must be secured for the immediate reinstatement of the widely used amenity. We can’t have a situation where nothing is done with the coastal walk until the upgrade of the coastal protection scheme in Arklow happens. This could take a number of years and the people of Arklow can’t be left waiting for the reinstatement of the popular walk. I will continue to work on securing funding to have the work carried out, so it can be reopened as soon as possible.”