Applications are now open for Miss Wicklow 2020

Applications are now open for Miss Wicklow 2020 which will take place in April with full details to be announced in the coming weeks. Entries are open to Females aged 18 to 27 years of age who are either originally from or based within the Wicklow area. The new Miss Wicklow will represent the County in the annual Miss Ireland final which will take place later this Summer and possibly go one to represent Ireland on the World stage at Miss World.

Dara Byrne from Ballinclash represented the garden of Ireland in the 2019 event which saw the overall winner 19-year-old Chelsea Farrell from Ardee, Co Louth being crowned Miss Ireland 2019

Brendan Marc Scully Miss Ireland owner & Creative Director says 

“Every year we are more excited than the last as the event becomes bigger and bigger, This year is the 73rd  year for Miss Ireland and following on from last year’s successful event which was entitled ‘Travel’ we look forward to creating an exciting brand new themed show which will feature all finalists, a celebrity judging panel and entertainment. We will be announcing this year’s theme at our launch event in May”

Entries are now being accepted till February 29th   2020 and anyone wishing to  apply simply  click the apply tab on www.miss-ireland.ie or email info@miss-ireland.ie  .Successful candidates will move forward to interview stage and then to the final of Miss Wicklow  2020.

