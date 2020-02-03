Arklow Community First Responders launch 9th Public Access Defibrillator

The Arklow Community First Responders Group launched their 9th Public Access Defibrillator on Sunday.

John Summers PRO of the group said ” Once again we’re delighted to announce Arklow has another Public Access Defibrillator (P.A.D.).

It is situated on the front of our Lifeboat Station (Eircode: Y14HW11), this P.A.D. like all others will available 24/7/365 should it be needed in a cardiac emergency.

We would like to thank to our fellow volunteer group the Arklow RNLI for hosting it.

This is our community’s 9th defibrillator, these life saving devices are only in situ through the ongoing support and generosity of our local community.

Thank you for your tremendous and overwhelming support to our volunteer group since our inception.