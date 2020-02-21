Blessington bookshop shortlisted for the British Book Awards

Congratulations to the Blessington Book Store who have been shortlisted in the British Book Awards.

The shortlisted shops will now compete to win their region first, before vying for the overall prize, to be given out at the British Book Awards ceremony, at London’s Grosvenor Hotel House on 18th May.

The award is a great opportunity to celebrate both local businesses as well as the resurgence of independent bookshops on the whole, so we hope it’s something that you would consider covering.

The Blessington store was one of three Irish stores to be nominated along with Philip’s Book Store, Mallow, Co.Cork and Woodbine Books in Kilcullen, Co.Kildare.