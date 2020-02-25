Bray school cancels Parent/Teacher meeting after students return from Italy

Presentation College Bray have cancelled a Parent/Teacher meeting which was due to be held tonight due to Corona virus fears.

56 second year students from the College were among a number of schools in Ireland that returned from Northern Italy last Friday following a ski-trip.

A statement from the school said ” We have spoken several times today with the HSE regarding the Coronavirus. They are currently in a meeting and we are waiting for them to respond to our particular situation. As a precautionary measure, management have decided to postpone today’s 2nd yr Parent Teacher meeting until a later date. We will inform you when a new date has been arranged. School will now finish today at the normal time of 3.50p.m. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. As soon as the HSE have advised us how we should proceed and what measures should be taken if any we will let you know. “

A 76 year old woman died today in Northern Italy, bringing the total number to 11 that has died in the region.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the Ireland v Italy Six Nations game scheduled for Dublin next month should not go ahead

Speaking on RTE News this evening Health Minister Simon Harris said

“The very clear view of the public health emergency team was that this game should not go ahead and that it would constitute a significant risk, because a very large number of people will be travelling from what is now an affected region.

My department will be contacting the IRFU in relation to this. I know when it comes to cause a great disappointment to many, but it is important to make decisions in relation to public health above and beyond all other considerations.”