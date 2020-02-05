Bray Wanderers and Lakers join forces

Bray Wanderers are delighted to announce its partnership with local community organisation, Lakers, which will see the two community-based organisations work closely together in the years to come.

The partnership will provide fundraising channels for Lakers through the sale of Bray Wanderers Lotto tickets, coaching opportunities involving players from the Wanderers teams and the use of the Carlisle Grounds for the Lakers’ blitzes and other activities.

Lakers were founded in 1989 and are an organisation that seek to support adults and children with intellectual disabilities to develop and nurture their own personal skills and self-esteem in a supportive, inclusive and fun environment. With over 400 members and 160 volunteers who help to run over 60 activities a week, they are a key part of the community in Bray town and beyond.

Commenting on the announcement Chairman Niall O’Driscoll added: “I am delighted to welcome Lakers into the Bray Wanderers family and it is great for our club to partner with an organisation which is synonymous with the town.

“Over the last 30 years Lakers have provided a wonderful service to our community and we look forward to welcoming more and more members of Lakers to the Carlisle Grounds – many of whom are longstanding Wanderers supporters.”

Speaking on behalf of Lakers Cathy Burke said: ”At Lakers we support adults and children with intellectual disabilities from ages 5 to 70 to reach their individual potential through a range of sports, arts, educational and social activities.

“We are proud to partner with Bray Wanderers who have been a long-term supporter of our club. The partnership will mean a lot to Lakers, with lottery ticket sales offering an extra income stream for us. Funds raised will go towards our sporting activities and will ensure that we have the staff, space and supplies to provide quality activities to our members with special needs.

“We are very excited that this partnership will also give our members the opportunity to access Bray Wanderers’ top class pitch, and we look forward to future opportunities to work with coaches, and the team for future competitions and events.”