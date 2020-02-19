Brittas Bay Biodiversity Project wins Silver Award

Wicklow County Council was delighted to win a silver medal in the All-Ireland Community & Council Awards 2020 at the weekend for the Brittas Bay Biodiversity Project.

Co-ordinated through the Heritage Office in partnership with staff at Wicklow Municipal District, the project received the silver award under the “Best Environmental/Ecological Project/Initiative” category.

Initiated in 2019, the project seeks to roll out a practical programme of actions to enhance the biodiversity of the Council-owned land and habitats between the North and South Beach Car Parks, and to raise public awareness of the rich flora and fauna of the area.

As part of the project a number of actions have been undertaken to date, namely: the drafting of conservation management prescriptions; mowing, monitoring and botanical survey of grassland trial plots to inform a future grazing regime; and community events including an onsite workshop whereby volunteers walked and mapped the extent of invasive Sea Buckthorn and other non-native species in the dunes.

The project is ongoing with further practical management actions and community engagement planned for the year ahead. An “Explore the Shore” workshop in association the National Biodiversity Data Centre is planned for Saturday, March 21st. Visit www.wicklow.ie for updates or contact Deirdre Burns, Heritage Officer, at dburns@wicklowcoco.ie for more information.

In total an impressive eight projects from Wicklow County Council made the shortlist for the All-Ireland Community & Council Awards 2020, reflecting the depth and diversity of community action in the county. The awards are supported by LAMA and IPBMI and were announced at a ceremony in Croke Park on Saturday last.