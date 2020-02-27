Confirmed Cornavirus in Northern Ireland

RTE News report a first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The news was confirmed during a briefing by Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency this evening.

The patient is receiving specialist care and the agency says they are working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient had.

The agency said the patient had been to northern Italy and then travelled home to Northern Ireland from Dublin.

The patient is in isolation in Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Concerns were raised earlier this week in County Wicklow after students from a number of schools in the county returned from skiing trips in Northern Italy.