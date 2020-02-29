Coronaviris case confirmed in Republic

The first case of the Coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

The announcement was made this evening and it is understood the patient a male is from the east of the country.

In a statement issued after the announcement, Minister for Health Simon Harris said he has been informed of the confirmed case of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland.

The statement said that Minister Harris has notified the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“This is not unexpected. We have been preparing for this since January,” said Mr Harris.

“I would strongly encourage people to follow the guidance and advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team, led by the Chief Medical Officer.”