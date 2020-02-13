Dennis to act the Menace over the week-end

Storm Dennis is set to bring more rain and wind over the week-end, MET Eireann issued an advisory this evening.

Warnings are expected to be issued on Friday, the advisory was issued this afternoon.

Aughrim based Wicklow Weather forecast Southerly winds gusting 65kmh to 115kmh along our western to northern seaboard with isolated stronger gusts and 50kmh to 90kmh elsewhere.

Current data shows bands of very heavy rainfall before, during and after the system which could lead to “localised flooding on road networks and other flood prone locations” over the weekend and on Monday.

Avoid immediate coastal locations due to coastal flooding and overlapping.

