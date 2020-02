(Pic. Shayne Phelan)

Gardaí are dealing with a collision in Bray on the Dublin Rd (R761) near the Upr Dargle Road junction at the entrance to the old Ravenswell National school.

The Dublin Rd (R761) in Bray is closed near the Upper Dargle Rd junction following the collision.

Diversions are in place, including for Dublin Bus routes 84, 145 and 155. Southbound traffic is slow heading towards Bray from J16 Cherrywood on the M50 down to J6 Bray Fassaroe on the M11.