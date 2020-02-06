Final date to register for the St Patricks Parade and Festival in Bray is Friday 14th Feb 2020

Bray Chamber is very busy planning a 2020 St Patricks Festival to remember, in Bray. It will run from Friday 13th March to Wed 18th March with events on for all the family over the 6 days. On Tuesday, 17th March, the St. Patrick’s Parade will explode onto the streets of Bray, celebrating the many cultures, communities and organisations in Bray. The success of the Parade is down to the contributions made by the local community, without whom it would not be possible. In the past 3 years, there have been over 100k visitors to the town alone.

The St Patrick’s Festival Bray committee appeal to you to participate in this year’s parade and in doing so provide a colourful display for the thousands of spectators, who visit Bray for the parade. (For example colourful flags, or banners, hats etc).

This is an excellent opportunity for you to showcase your organisation and demonstrate what you do. There are several different categories of awards the winners of which will be selected by the judges on the viewing stand. To register online please go to https://www.braychamber.ie/be-part-of-the-st-patricks-2020-bray-parade/.

The final date for applying to take part in the parade is next week! Friday 14th Feb 2020 if you wish to be included in the festival brochure. Please contact Kathy in Bray Chamber on 01-2828248 or email info@braychamber.ie.