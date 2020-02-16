Gardai appeal for public information in assistance to find missing 55-year-old

Gardaí in Greystones are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 55-year-old Beatrice Coughlan who was last seen in the Delgany area on 13th February, 2020. 

Beatrice is described as being 5’3″ inches in height with a slim build and long fair hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing dark trousers, black Nike runners, a beige three-quarter length coat and a beige jumper. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Gardaí and Beatrice’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Greystones Garda Station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

