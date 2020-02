Gardai say they are concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been missing since Tuesday.

Chloe Fitzgerald (16), from Avoca was last seen in Bray on Tuesday evening.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 2” tall with a medium build. Chloe also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404-60140, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.