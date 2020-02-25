Glenealy accident victim named

The man who died in a car accident on Sunday evening close to the village of Glenealy has been named as father of five Dernaun Hayden who was originally from Greystones but living in Roscath, Glenealy.

Funeral arrangements

Dernaun will be reposing at McCrea’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67E003) from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm Thursday evening. Removal to McCrea’s Cremation Chapel (in the adjoining building) Friday for 2.00 pm cremation service. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Pieta House.