Grow house discovered following house fire in Bray

One man was arrested and questioned following a house fire in Bray last night.

Fire services were called to the fire at a vacant house in the Charnwood estate off the Vevay road yesterday evening.

The blaze was brought under control and a subsequent examination of the scene uncovered a grow house operation in the premises.

About €15,000 worth of cannabis plants and grow house paraphernalia was discovered in the upstairs part of the house.

A man was later detained and taken to Bray garda station. He has since been released and a file is being prepared for the D.P.P.