History has taught us nothing-Fortune

Councillor Tom Fortune has questioned the decision by An Bord Pleanala to grant permission for extra houses in North East Wicklow, without infrastructure.

“Are we ever going to learn from history. The mistakes of the last 10 years keep getting repeated.


Planning permission has just been granted for over 700 houses in Charlesland & Delgany , without proper additional infrastructure. Planning Departments must be about more then granting permission for houses, infrastructure has to part of this process.


Right now we do not have enough places for children to go to school in September. Our existing schools are bursting at the seams. Work that should have been done over the past 5 years is only being considered now.
The various departments are not talking to each other.


The people who suffer are our children. This is not good enough. Parents are forced to form committees in order to fight for fair play. It is not good enough.”

