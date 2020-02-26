Ireland Italy match off following meeting

The Ireland v Italy rugby match due to be held in Dublin next week has been postponed due to fears of the Coronavirus.

The decision was made following a meeting with Health Minister Simon Harris.

A statement following the meeting from the IRFU read as follows

The IRFU had a positive meeting with Minister Harris and his advisors today, where we requested a formal instruction as to the staging of the Ireland v Italy international matches over the weekend of 6/8 March.

At the outset we made it clear that the IRFU was supportive of the Governments’ need to protect public health in relation to the Coronavirus.

We were then advised, formally, that The National Public Health Emergency team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed, in the interests of Public Health.

The IRFU is happy to comply with this instruction.