Rathnew Independent candidate John Snell has been eliminated on the 10th count.

It is starting to interesting at the count centre now.

As it stands

John Brady elected 11,887.

Jennifer Whitmore 9,987

Simon Harris 9,369

Steven Matthews 7,410

Stephen Donnelly 6,113

Andrew Doyle 5,573

Billy Timmins 5,283

Pat Casey 5,089

Joe Behan 4,900