“Let’s get Buzzing” Community Actions for Biodiversity Event

Members of community groups and interested individuals in County Wicklow are invited to a one-day “Let’s get Buzzing” workshop on Saturday, 22nd February, in Ashford Community and Heritage Centre.

Organised by Wicklow County Council, the aim of the event is to support community led actions for biodiversity and climate action.

The four workshop themes are:

The County Wicklow Swift Recording Project

The All-Ireland Pollinator Plan

Biodiversity and Climate Change and

Exploring (and recording) your local river

The focus will be on practical “hands on” actions under each theme. The event will be of interest to Tidy Towns groups, Residents’ Associations and other community groups and will provide a valuable opportunity to network and share knowledge and experiences.

Co-ordinated jointly by Wicklow County Council’s Heritage Officer and Environmental Awareness office, there will be additional inputs from the National Biodiversity Data Centre and the Local Authorities Water and Communities Office, as well the East Wicklow Rivers Trust and Ashford Tidy Towns group.

The programme runs from 10am to 3pm and includes a field visit to the nearby Vartry River to take a ‘kick sample’ and examine the aquatic invertebrates present and what they tell us about water quality.

The event is free, but booking is required to secure a place as there is a limited capacity

To book email jcallery@wicklowcoco.ie or dburns@wicklowcoco.ie . For further information and to access the full programme see www.wicklow.ie / latest news.