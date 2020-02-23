Man dies in single vehicle collision near Glenealy

A man in his 40s has died after a single vehicle crash.

The incident happened on the Barnbawn road (L2166) near Glenealy at around 7.50pm this evening.

It is believed the car he was driving hit a ditch. The man was the only occupant of the car.

Gardaí and Emergency services attended the scene.

The road is currently closed for a forensic investigation and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information about the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage, to contact Ashford Garda Station on 0404-49220, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any garda station.