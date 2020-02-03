National Lottery Announces Record €640 Million in Prizes Won by its Players in 2019

The National Lottery created an incredible 30 new millionaires in 2019, with a record €640 million being won in prizes by its players during the past year, it was revealed today.
It was a memorable year for players of the Lotto game with a total of nine lucky jackpot winners claiming in of excess of €58 million in jackpot prizes between them. In total over €140 million in Lotto prizes was won with the biggest Lotto prize of the year won by a Wicklow family who claimed a mammoth €11.2 million jackpot in August 2019.
The biggest National Lottery prize paid out in 2019 was the record breaking €175 million EuroMillions jackpot which was won by the ‘Naul Family Syndicate’ last February. In total, €266 million in EuroMillions prizes was won in Ireland last year.
It was also another record breaking year for scratch card prizes with figures showing that a total of over €188 million was won by players throughout the country.
In 2019, National Lottery players also raised over €250 million for Good Causes, up over 9% on last year’s figure of €228.5 million. Approximately 1.4 million adults participate in National Lottery games on a weekly basis ensuring this vital contribution to Irish society continues to grow and to support more Good Causes all over Ireland.
Figures released by the National Lottery show that:
- Total won on National Lottery prizes in 2019 was over €640 million.
- National Lottery players raised over €250 million for Good Causes in 2019, up over 9% on last year’s figure of €228.5 million.
- Total prizes won on Lotto games in excess of €140 million.
- EuroMillions prizes in Ireland amounted to over €266 million.
- Total prizes won on scratch cards in 2019 was over €188 million.
- Since 2004, there have now been 14 winners of the EuroMillions jackpot in Ireland following last year’s €175 million record breaking jackpot win.
- It was also a record breaking year for the EuroMillions Plus game in Ireland with an incredible 32 winners of the Plus top prize of €500,000.
- There were 9 Lotto jackpot winners sharing over €58 million in jackpot prizes.
National Lottery Prizes Above €1 Million Won in 2019
|Date
|County
|Game
|Prize
|14th January 2019
|Dublin
|Daily Million
|€1,000,000.00
|24th January 2019
|Mayo
|Daily Million
|€1,000,000.00
|9th February 2019
|Limerick
|Lotto Plus 1
|€1,000,000.00
|15th February 2019
|Kilkenny
|Daily Million
|€1,000,000.00
|19th February 2019
|Dublin
|EuroMillions
|€175,475,380.00
|23rd February 2019
|Dublin
|Lotto
|€10,288,699.00
|2nd March 2019
|Louth
|Lotto
|€2,497,730.00
|2nd March 2019
|Online/App (www.lottery.ie)
|Daily Million
|€1,000,000.00
|23rd March 2019
|Dublin
|Lotto Plus 1
|€1,000,009.00
|30th March 2019
|Donegal
|Lotto Plus 1
|€1,000,000.00
|10th April 2019
|Online/App (www.lottery.ie)
|Lotto
|€6,442,954.00
|8th May 2019
|Tipperary
|Lotto Plus 1
|€1,000,000.00
|15th May 2019
|Dublin
|Lotto Plus 1
|€1,000,003.00
|18th May 2019
|Louth
|Lotto
|€6,197,317.00
|8th June 2019
|Galway
|Lotto
|€4,051,610.00
|8th June 2019
|Offaly
|Lotto Plus 1
|€1,000,002.00
|12th June 2019
|Tipperary
|Daily Million
|€1,000,000.00
|22nd June 2019
|Clare
|Lotto Plus 1
|€1,000,003.00
|5th July 2019
|Laois
|EuroMillions (Ireland Only Raffle)
|€1,005,000.00
|20th July 2019
|Cavan
|Lotto Plus 1
|€1,000,000.00
|21st August 2019
|Wicklow
|Lotto
|€11,225,280.00
|1st September 2019
|Leitrim
|Daily Million
|€1,000,000.00
|21st September 2019
|Cork
|Lotto
|€5,325,592.00
|4th October 2019
|Dublin
|EuroMillions
|€2,521,015.00
|23rd October 2019
|Waterford
|Lotto
|€5,260,021.00
|30th October 2019
|Longford
|Daily Million
|€1,000,000.00
|3rd December 2019
|Dublin
|EuroMillions (Ireland Only Raffle)
|€1,000,005.00
|6th December 2019
|Dublin
|EuroMillions (Ireland Only Raffle)
|€1,000,005.00
|7th December 2019
|Kilkenny
|Lotto
|€6,834,413.00
|31st December 2019
|Limerick
|Millionaire Raffle
|€1,000,000.00