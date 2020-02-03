National Lottery Announces Record €640 Million in Prizes Won by its Players in 2019

The National Lottery created an incredible 30 new millionaires in 2019, with a record €640 million being won in prizes by its players during the past year, it was revealed today.


It was a memorable year for players of the Lotto game with a total of nine lucky jackpot winners claiming in of excess of €58 million in jackpot prizes between them. In total over €140 million in Lotto prizes was won with the biggest Lotto prize of the year won by a Wicklow family who claimed a mammoth €11.2 million jackpot in August 2019.

The biggest National Lottery prize paid out in 2019 was the record breaking €175 million EuroMillions jackpot which was won by the ‘Naul Family Syndicate’ last February. In total, €266 million in EuroMillions prizes was won in Ireland last year.
It was also another record breaking year for scratch card prizes with figures showing that a total of over €188 million was won by players throughout the country.
In 2019, National Lottery players also raised over €250 million for Good Causes, up over 9% on last year’s figure of €228.5 million. Approximately 1.4 million adults participate in National Lottery games on a weekly basis ensuring this vital contribution to Irish society continues to grow and to support more Good Causes all over Ireland. 
Figures released by the National Lottery show that: 

  • Total won on National Lottery prizes in 2019 was over €640 million.
  • National Lottery players raised over €250 million for Good Causes in 2019, up over 9% on last year’s figure of €228.5 million.
  • Total prizes won on Lotto games in excess of €140 million.
  • EuroMillions prizes in Ireland amounted to over €266 million.
  • Total prizes won on scratch cards in 2019 was over €188 million.
  • Since 2004, there have now been 14 winners of the EuroMillions jackpot in Ireland following last year’s €175 million record breaking jackpot win.
  • It was also a record breaking year for the EuroMillions Plus game in Ireland with an incredible 32 winners of the Plus top prize of €500,000. 
  • There were 9 Lotto jackpot winners sharing over €58 million in jackpot prizes.

National Lottery Prizes Above €1 Million Won in 2019

DateCountyGamePrize
14th January 2019DublinDaily Million€1,000,000.00
24th January 2019MayoDaily Million€1,000,000.00
9th February 2019LimerickLotto Plus 1€1,000,000.00
15th February 2019KilkennyDaily Million€1,000,000.00
19th February 2019DublinEuroMillions€175,475,380.00
23rd February 2019DublinLotto€10,288,699.00
2nd March 2019LouthLotto€2,497,730.00
2nd March 2019Online/App (www.lottery.ie)Daily Million€1,000,000.00
23rd March 2019DublinLotto Plus 1€1,000,009.00
30th March 2019DonegalLotto Plus 1€1,000,000.00
10th April 2019Online/App (www.lottery.ie)Lotto€6,442,954.00
8th May 2019TipperaryLotto Plus 1€1,000,000.00
15th May 2019DublinLotto Plus 1€1,000,003.00
18th May 2019LouthLotto€6,197,317.00
8th June 2019GalwayLotto€4,051,610.00
8th June 2019OffalyLotto Plus 1€1,000,002.00
12th June 2019TipperaryDaily Million€1,000,000.00
22nd June 2019ClareLotto Plus 1€1,000,003.00
5th July 2019LaoisEuroMillions (Ireland Only Raffle)€1,005,000.00
20th July 2019CavanLotto Plus 1€1,000,000.00
21st August 2019WicklowLotto€11,225,280.00
1st September 2019LeitrimDaily Million€1,000,000.00
21st September 2019CorkLotto€5,325,592.00
4th October 2019DublinEuroMillions€2,521,015.00
23rd October 2019WaterfordLotto€5,260,021.00
30th October 2019LongfordDaily Million€1,000,000.00
3rd December 2019DublinEuroMillions (Ireland Only Raffle)€1,000,005.00
6th December 2019DublinEuroMillions (Ireland Only Raffle)€1,000,005.00
7th December 2019KilkennyLotto€6,834,413.00
31st December 2019LimerickMillionaire Raffle€1,000,000.00

