Pat Casey to contest Seanad Election

Pat Casey has confirmed that he will be contesting the upcoming Seanad Elections in order to ensure
that there is representation in Leinster House from rural Wicklow following the election of five TD’s
from Bray and Greystones.
“I congratulate those TD’s in Wicklow that have been successful and I wish them all the best in their
duties in Dáil Eireann. However, I have been contacted by many, many people from all parties and
none to express their shock and concern at the fact that there is no national politician from South,
East or West Wicklow. This is a geographic disenfranchisement that cannot be allowed to stand.”
“Having consulted with my Councillor colleagues from Arklow, Wicklow and rural South and West
Wicklow, I feel that it is vital that the upcoming Seanad Eireann elections return a Senator from
these districts. I have also consulted with the hundreds of members of Fianna Fáil and my own
supporters who strongly feel that this election be contested.”
“People know the work that I have done and want to do for the people of Wicklow. I will be keeping
my Arklow office open during this campaign to allow local people have access to our advice clinics. I
have a track record of defending rural Wicklow and growing Wicklow based jobs, tourism and
community services. I want to continue this work in Seanad Eireann and give the people of Wicklow
Town, Arklow, Rathdrum, Carnew, Baltinglass, Blessington and all our rural towns the representation
they deserve.”
“The coming few weeks will be tough contest as we are all tired from the election, but I am a fighter
and I will be asking as many Councillors as possible to vote strategically to ensure a Senator from
Wicklow.”