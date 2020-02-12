Pat Casey to contest Seanad Election

Pat Casey has confirmed that he will be contesting the upcoming Seanad Elections in order to ensure

that there is representation in Leinster House from rural Wicklow following the election of five TD’s

from Bray and Greystones.



“I congratulate those TD’s in Wicklow that have been successful and I wish them all the best in their

duties in Dáil Eireann. However, I have been contacted by many, many people from all parties and

none to express their shock and concern at the fact that there is no national politician from South,

East or West Wicklow. This is a geographic disenfranchisement that cannot be allowed to stand.”



“Having consulted with my Councillor colleagues from Arklow, Wicklow and rural South and West

Wicklow, I feel that it is vital that the upcoming Seanad Eireann elections return a Senator from

these districts. I have also consulted with the hundreds of members of Fianna Fáil and my own

supporters who strongly feel that this election be contested.”



“People know the work that I have done and want to do for the people of Wicklow. I will be keeping

my Arklow office open during this campaign to allow local people have access to our advice clinics. I

have a track record of defending rural Wicklow and growing Wicklow based jobs, tourism and

community services. I want to continue this work in Seanad Eireann and give the people of Wicklow

Town, Arklow, Rathdrum, Carnew, Baltinglass, Blessington and all our rural towns the representation

they deserve.”



“The coming few weeks will be tough contest as we are all tired from the election, but I am a fighter

and I will be asking as many Councillors as possible to vote strategically to ensure a Senator from

Wicklow.”