Pretty & Pampered wins the Make My Business Famous Competition

After 3 months, hundreds of entries, thousands of votes, and hours of nail-biting – the WicklowNews Make My Business Famous Competition has finally come to an end.

The final four contestants in our county-wide cpmpetition was Pretty & Pampered, Melanie’s Clinic, Bee Thouhtful Gift Co., and SOH Furniture.

And our winner is Pretty & Pampered!

Pretty & Pampered walks away with a massive €10,000 media makeover, which can cover all digital bases from web design and social media services to video production and marketing.

Multi-award winning makeup artist Sarah Marie Howes, the owner and founder of Pretty & Pampered, had this to say:

“I’d like to thank WicklowNews for the opportunity to be a part of this amazing competition and selecting Pretty & Pampered for the top 4. I’m absolutely over the moon to have won, it means so much to me. I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for me, we have an amazingly supportive community here in Wicklow and this wouldn’t have been possible without every single one of those votes, I’m so thankful to you all. “

So now, it’s Pretty & Pampered who will receive a makeover for a change, and we at WicklowNews are proud to be working with her

Follow Pretty & Pampered on Facebook and keep up to date with one of the most exciting businesses in the country.