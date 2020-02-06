Question over future of PURE Project

The future of one of Wicklow’s top community projects has been questioned.

The PURE Project which has been in operation since 2006 has yet to receive written confirmation, that it will continue into 2020.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment usually announce and confirm the project will receive funding on a 3 year basis in December, but now into February no announcement has been made .

When contacted Ian Davis, project manager of PURE said

‘I have received verbal confirmation from the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, that the Pure will continue, and considering the success of the project over the past 14 years, I am confident that I will receive written confirmation in due course’.

Patrick Casey who brought up the subject in the Dail last October said

” I have supported the fantastic work of the Pure project and it’s fight against illegal dumping since its inception. The PURE mile competition is now responsible for over 600 miles of rural environmental protection and restoration on our rural roads and the removal of thousands of tonnes of illegal dumping. The PURE project needs funding certainty now as it is currently running on empty. It is a disgrace that this project is facing uncertainty when it should be rolled out nationally.”

Where is the 10 year funding for PURE project? In October I asked the Tanaiste and the Minister for Natural Resources to continue funding the groundbreaking PURE profect which tackles illegal dumping and protects our garden county. I also asked that PURE be funded as a National project so that all in Ireland can protect rural areas. As of today there is still NO DECISION from the Government on this funding. Posted by Pat Casey TD on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Andrew Doyle who has been a supporter of the project said

“The PURE project is a phenomenal project and one which Wicklow should be extremely proud of. Not only does it tackle the issue of illegal dumping in our countryside and our uplands areas, it encourages communities to work together to ensure our roads are litter free. The success of the PURE project shows what can be accomplished by collective community effort. I have continuously supported the PURE project throughout successive Governments and Ministers since it was first established. I will continue to work with the PURE project in the future, and I firmly believe that the project will continue to grow, bringing communities together while protecting our environment” .