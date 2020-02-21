Ray of Sunshine win gold at prestigious community awards

Ray of Sunshine morning and afterschool service have added yet another award to their growing repertoir and have picked up the presitious Gold Award at this year’s All Ireland Community & Council Awards. The ceremony presented by IPB Insurance and LAMA took place on Saturday the 15th February 2020 in Croke Park Stadium, Dublin.

The prestigious awards recognise and celebrate community groups and councils working together across Ireland and highlight the extraordinary work carried out within communities and reward unsung heroes for the phenomenal contribution they make throughout the year. With over 200 entries received, there were 24 well deserving winners crowned in the various different categories.

Social enterprises, councils, organisations, projects and individuals working within the communities across Ireland all entered this years’ event, which experienced the highest level of competition yet. This year entrants were required to provide information on the project they were submitting, the people involved and their achievements over the past year.

Commenting on the winners at this year’s awards, IPB Insurance Chairman George Jones said, “The vision, variety and social impact reflected through the community projects shortlisted tonight is hugely inspiring. I would like to congratulate all the winners chosen from over 150 All-Ireland finalists. Community spirit is the cornerstone of Ireland’s societal heritage and therefore it is very important that we continue to recognise the valuable work being undertaken at a grass roots level.

“I would also like to compliment all 31 local authorities across the country that continue to give great leadership and support to their communities in creating better places to live, work and socialise. I wish everyone involved continued success with their endeavours into the future.”

For more information on the All Ireland Community & Council Awards, which are presented by IPB Insurance and LAMA please see https://lamaawards.org/

And make sure to follow Ray of Sunshine on Facebook and visit their website for more information on their award-winning services!